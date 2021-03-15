PCoI report on Easter attacks is incomplete  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

PCoI report on Easter attacks is incomplete  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

March 15, 2021   11:30 pm

-

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack is incomplete.

The Archbishop expressed these views speaking to the media today (March 15).

“I have seen with my own eyes how my people’s bodies had been torn to pieces and strewn across these churches. I do not know if those politicians have seen it.

The Presidential Commission may have investigated as best they could, but it is not a complete document. There are some basic facts here and there, but the authors of these attacks or those who funded it have not been identified. Therefore, we cannot be satisfied with the report of this commission.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories