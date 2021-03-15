PCoI report on Easter attacks is incomplete  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

-

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack is incomplete.

The Archbishop expressed these views speaking to the media today (March 15).

“I have seen with my own eyes how my people’s bodies had been torn to pieces and strewn across these churches. I do not know if those politicians have seen it.

The Presidential Commission may have investigated as best they could, but it is not a complete document. There are some basic facts here and there, but the authors of these attacks or those who funded it have not been identified. Therefore, we cannot be satisfied with the report of this commission.”