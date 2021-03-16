Two arrested with 1 kg of ice at Dam Street

-

Two suspects have been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while in possession of over 01 kg of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, at Dam Street in Colombo.

The suspects, aged 29 and 37, who are residents of Colombo 02 and Colombo 12, were arrested last evening during a raid carried out by PNB officers.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that an increase in the use of crystal meth or ‘ice’ has been observed as of recently in the country, replacing drugs such as heroin.

Meanwhile in a separate operation Pottuvil Police have raided a cannabis cultivation spreading across around 06 acres of land.

Police are searching for suspects involved in the racket.