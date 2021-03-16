Police bust fake currency racket, 2 arrested in Oluwil

March 16, 2021   09:47 am

Based on information received from army intelligence, two individuals have been arrested by police while in possession of 124 counterfeit currency notes at Oluwil, Akkaraipattu. 

Police said that around 124 fake notes of the Rs. 5,000 denomination were taken into custody along with a printer and other equipment used to print the counterfeit notes.

It is suspected that this fake currency notes racket is carried out targeting the festive season.

