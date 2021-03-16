Paddy stocks with Paddy Marketing Board to be converted to rice

March 16, 2021   10:43 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to convert the stocks of paddy purchased from the farmers by the Paddy Marketing Board into rice immediately.

Subsequently, the rice stocks will be distributed continuously through the network of Sathosa, the Department of Government Information stated.

This decision has been taken as an alternative for the lack of adequate stocks of rice currently available in the market under the controlled price.

The Cabinet has also agreed to consider alternative measures to be taken further considering the aforementioned program.

