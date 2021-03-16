There still are extremists in the country - Fonseka

-

There still are persons who carry out extremist activities in the country, according to Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

The former Army Commander expressed these views joining the Derana 360° political program last night (15).

There are still more those who have received training to carry out suicide attacks. We don’t know what they are doing right now. They must be carrying out trials and planning their next step.

We now assume that national security is assured. That the government changed to strengthen the national security. However, I do not see anything new being done.”

Fonseka added that criminal investigations have revealed that nearly 1,000 individuals had been trained at 17 camps.