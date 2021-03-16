New provisions to halt felling of coconut trees

-

New legal provisions will be introduced to prevent the felling of coconut trees without authorization, says Minister of Plantations Ramesh Pathirana.

The Minister points out that the coconut prices in the local market have gone up as there is an increased demand for Sri Lankan coconuts in international markets.

Pathirana mentioned this speaking to journalists following a Gampaha District Coordinating Meeting, yesterday (March 15).

“Large production [of coconuts] in the country is required. We are restricting the allotment of coconut lands very systematically. At present, permission is required only if more than 10 acres of land are allotted to parts. We hope to reduce it to 1 hectare in the future.”