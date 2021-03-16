Sri Lanka to obtain aircraft for goods transportation

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to obtain an aircraft for goods transportation on lease to the Sri Lankan Aviation Company Limited (SLA).

As the fleet of the SLA is comprised of a large number of narrow-body aircraft, the focus had mainly been on passenger air route networks in recent years. This has led to an underutilization of aero goods transportation potential due to the lack of suitable aircraft that cater to the goods transportation facility.

However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the aircraft companies have paid attention to aero goods transportation since passenger transportation became limited.

Sri Lankan Airlines currently operates freight operations to 26 destinations.

Considering the current market changes, it has become a fine opportunity for the main aeronautical companies to enter into goods transportation market via main air routes seeking the goods transportation market share, the Department of Government Information stated.

Therefore, it has been planned to change the available Sri Lankan company structure strategically, focusing on the potential for air goods transportation.

Accordingly, the Cabinet granted approval to the resolution forwarded by the Minister of Tourism for obtaining an aircraft for goods transportation on lease to SLA subject to following the international competitive procurement methodology.