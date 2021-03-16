Govt offers clarification on use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Sri Lanka

-

There is no issue with the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine currently used in Sri Lanka, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.

He mentioned this at the press conference held today (March 16) to inform Cabinet decisions.

The Minister pointed out that only one batch of the vaccine has been suspended in the countries which has halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

However, Sri Lanka has not received the vaccine from the relevant batch, Pathirana said.

Therefore, the public should not have any fear when receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, added.