Sri Lankan Rupee hits Rs. 200 against US dollar

The Sri Lankan Rupee has further depreciated against the US Dollar as the selling rate exceeded Rs 200 on Tuesday (16), the third time in the country’s history.

According to the daily exchange report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the current buying rate of the US Dollar today (16) stands at Rs. 195.28 and selling rate of the US dollar stands at Rs. 200.06.

This is highest selling rate recorded for a US dollar since, April 09, 2020. During that day, the selling rate of the US dollar stood at Rs.200.47.

This is the third time in history that the selling rate of a US dollar has exceeded Rs. 200-mark.