-

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country surpassed the 85,000-mark on Tuesday as another 402 patients were discharged after completing recovery.

Sri Lanka’s total recoveries now stand at 85,371 while the tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the country thus far is 88,238.

Presently around 2,335 patients infected with the virus are being treated hospitals and treatment center.