Former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers arrested

March 16, 2021   03:58 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested the former directors of the Swarnamahal Jewellers Private Limited – Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe, and Nalaka Edirisinghe.

The arrest has been made upon the directions of Attorney General Dappula de Livera.

They have been arrested on the charges of money laundering, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

