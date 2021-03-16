-

Ahmed Lebbe Alaudeen, the father of the suicide bomber who carried out attacks at the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade on 2019 Easter Sunday, has been further remanded.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala today (March 16).

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that further investigations were being carried out into the incident.

Accordingly, the Magistrate further remanded the suspect until March 30.