CID arrests Azath Salley

-

Former Governor of Western Province Azath Salley has been arrested this evening (March 16) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrest was made on the advice of the Attorney General, his coordinating officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana noted that Salley will be detained and interrogated under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA).

Convening a media briefing recently, Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) Azath Salley made controversial statements with regard to the law of the country.

His disputed remarks came as a response to the plans by Justice Minister Ali Sabry to revise Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act by November.

Salley had stated that he will only respect the Quran, the Hadiths and Shariah but not the laws of the government.

This later triggered several complaints to the CID. Accordingly, a team of CID officers led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was appointed to inquire into Salley’s statements.

The Attorney General instructed the CID to arrest the former governor as sufficient evidence has revealed that he had committed an offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and violated the International Covenant on Civil and Political. Rights (ICCPR) Act, No. 56 of 2007.