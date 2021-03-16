Two new COVID deaths take total to 534

-

Director-General of Health Services today (March 16) confirmed 02 more COVID-related fatalities in Sri Lanka.

One of them is a 75-year-old woman from Kandy who died on March 15. She was transferred from Kandy National Hospital to Theldeniya Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. The cause of death was recorded as acute COVID pneumonia.

The second victim is a 59-year-old man from Negombo who died due to heart disease, COVID pneumonia, high blood pressure, acute diabetes and kidney disease. He tested positive for the virus while he was under medical care at a private hospital in Colombo. He was then moved to University Hospital of General Sir John Kotelawala Defense University where he passed away today (March 16).

Following the new development, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in the country now sits at 534.