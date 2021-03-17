-

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recovered a foreign-manufactured pistol with several rounds of ammunition inside a vehicle belonging to former Western Province Governor Azath Salley, says Police Spokesperson.

The CID arrested Azath Salley in Kollupitiya last evening (March 16), on the advice of the Attorney General.

The former governor has been detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA) and is currently under interrogation.

Convening a media briefing recently, Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) Azath Salley had made controversial statements with regard to the law of the country.

His disputed remarks came as a response to the plans by Justice Minister Ali Sabry to revise Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act by November.

Salley had stated that he will only respect the Quran, the Hadiths and Shariah but not the laws of the government.

This later triggered several complaints to the CID. Accordingly, a team of CID officers led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was appointed to inquire into Salleys statements.

The Attorney General instructed the CID to arrest the former governor as sufficient evidence has revealed that he had committed an offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and violated the International Covenant on Civil and Political. Rights (ICCPR) Act, No. 56 of 2007.