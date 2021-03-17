Will impose travel restrictions if needed - Army Chief

-

During the upcoming festive season, travel restrictions will be imposed if necessary, Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva said.

He pointed that the increase in the COVID-19 cases in the country following the last Christmas season confirmed that the public does not properly follow the health safety guidelines.

He expressed these views speaking to journalists in Colombo yesterday (March 16).

“The highest numbers of COVID-19 infections were detected in January and February, after Christmas in December, and the following long holiday. If we attempt to celebrate festivals as we did before 2020, there might be some change.”

Further speaking, the Army Chief stated that there will be a change in the quarantine procedures within the upcoming days.

“Most probably the number of days of mandatory quarantine will change. The quarantine period of Sri Lankans arriving from abroad might change.

In addition, those who arrive in Sri Lanka 14 days after receiving both doses of the vaccine may be allowed to return home after a PCR test, without having to quarantine.”