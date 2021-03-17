AG files indictments before Trial-at-Bars hearing bond scam cases

March 17, 2021   11:46 am

-

The Attorney General has filed indictments against the suspects of the Central Bank bond scam, says the AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The indictments were lodged before the two Trial-at-Bars hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

The Chief Justice appointed two Trial-at Bars for the hearing of the Bond Scam cases involving the said two bond auctions.

The Attorney General requested for a Trial at Bar for the case on February 11, 2021, to try former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Governor of Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran, Arjun Aloysius, and 07 others with regard to the relevant trial.

Subsequently, on February 15, he had made a request for another Trial-at-Bar to hear the relevant case.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories