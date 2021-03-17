AG files indictments before Trial-at-Bars hearing bond scam cases

-

The Attorney General has filed indictments against the suspects of the Central Bank bond scam, says the AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The indictments were lodged before the two Trial-at-Bars hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

The Chief Justice appointed two Trial-at Bars for the hearing of the Bond Scam cases involving the said two bond auctions.

The Attorney General requested for a Trial at Bar for the case on February 11, 2021, to try former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Governor of Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran, Arjun Aloysius, and 07 others with regard to the relevant trial.

Subsequently, on February 15, he had made a request for another Trial-at-Bar to hear the relevant case.