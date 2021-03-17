No need for complete lockdown during festive season - PHI Union

-

The Public Health Inspectors’ (PHI) Union says that there is no need for a complete lockdown in the country during the upcoming festive season.

Chairman of the Union Upul Rohana stated the public should act with responsibility to control the situation.

He says that imposing strict quarantine rules or complete travel restrictions is impractical for a country like Sri Lanka.

“Therefore, the public must understand the importance of acting responsibly during the upcoming festive season to prevent another wave of COVID-19 cases.”