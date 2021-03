-

Arrested former directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers Pvt Ltd have been produced before Fort Magistrate this evening (March 17), says the Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

The arrest was made on Tuesday (March 16) upon the directions of Attorney General Dappula de Livera.

Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe Asanka Edirisinghe & Nalaka Edirisinghe were accordingly arrested on the charges of money laundering.