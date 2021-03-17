Nearly 20 estate houses burned down in Maskeilya fire

-

Nearly 20 houses have been burned down in a fire that broke out this afternoon (17) at a row of estate houses in the Queensland section of the Brunswick Estate in Maskeliya.

The fire had initially broken out from one of the estate houses, according to the Maskeliya Police.

Maskeliya Police, Sri Lanka Army personnel, and estate workers had worked to extinguish the fire.

Nearly 60 individuals of 20 households have been displaced in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed as of yet.