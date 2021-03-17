Ravi Karunanayake remanded over Bond Scam

Ravi Karunanayake remanded over Bond Scam

March 17, 2021   06:22 pm

-

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been remanded over the Central Bank Bond Scam issue in 2016.

Another 07 suspects have also been remanded along with the former United National Party (UNP) Minister.

They have been placed under remand custody until March 23.

The Attorney General, this morning (17), filed indictments against the suspects before the two Trials-at-Bar hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

