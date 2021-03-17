-

A total of 182 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 14) as the confirmed cases count reached 88,706.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 85,725 earlier today with 354 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,447 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 534 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.