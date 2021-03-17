Three more COVID-19 deaths push tally to 537

-

Sri Lanka has reported 03 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (March 17).

As per the Department of Government Information, one female patient and two male patients are among the victims.

The new deaths bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths witnessed in Sri Lanka to 537 in total.

01. The deceased is a 72-year-old male resident from Medirigiriya. He was diagnosed as infected with the Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments at a private hospital Kandy and transferred to Base Hospital Theldeniya. He died on 16.03.2021 and the cause of death is Covid-19 pneumonia, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

02. The deceased is a 72-year-old female resident from Polgasowita. She was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 while undergoing treatments at Sri Jayawardenepura Hospital and transferred to IDH Hospital where she died on 17.03.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as liver failure and Covid-19 pneumonia.

03. The deceased is a 70-year-old male resident from Andigama. He was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 while undergoing treatments at District Hospital Chilaw and transferred to Base Hospital Homagama where he died 16.03.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as liver failure, kidney disease, and Covid-19 pneumonia.