Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) MP Naseer Ahamed says that although many in SLMC said that 334 out of 497 bodies of COVID-19 victims were cremated, it was a false statement.

He claims that the bodies were not cremated and only the coffins were cremated.

“Many people - both inside and outside – the Parliament said that 334 out of 497 COVID-19 [victims’] bodies. That is a false statement. 181 bodies were cremated, that is, 181 coffins were cremated. I will stop at that. We have evidence for this. There are many secrets within this.

The reason for saying that is that the government helped us a lot. They understood our things, and we understood their things. Therefore, we did many things.”

The SLMC parliamentarian mentioned this at the Koralapattu West-Ottamawadi Regional Coordinating Committee meeting held regarding the cremation of COVID-19 victims.

Commenting on this statement, the Leader of SLMC, Rauff Hakeem said, “This government has greatly hurt the hearts of the Muslim people. Finally, our rights were restored with the intervention of the international community. It is a shame if these Naseers say that they went and got it.”

