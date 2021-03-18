Train services limited due to railway strike

March 18, 2021   09:00 am

The train services will be limited today (March 18) as the Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union launched a 24-hour token strike last midnight (March 17).

Secretary of the Union Anura Peiris stated that the strike has been launched based on several demands including the decision of the government to recover the losses from the railway employees for the operational errors that occur during the operation of trains.

Peiris stated that the strike is carried out as the discussions with the authorities have failed.

However, steps have been taken to operate several office trains using other officials, the Railway Department stated.

Accordingly, it is reported that arrangements have been made to run 5 office trains on the Main Line and 4 office trains on the Coastal Line.

The Department of Railways has also taken steps to run two office trains each on other railway lines.

