Two PS members arrested over separate incidents; another under investigation

-

Police have arrested a 44-year-old member of the Bandaragama Pradeshiya Sabha over a case of assaulting a disabled soldier.

The alleged assault incident had taken place in Raigama, Bandaragama.

The arrested PS member has been remanded until April 01 after being produced before a court, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Meanwhile, another Pradeshiya Sabha member has been arrested for an attack on a restaurant in Biyagama after forcibly entering the premises.

The arrested suspect is a member of the Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha.

Police investigations have revealed that the PS member in question had been under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

The 43-year-old suspect is due to be produced before the Mahara Court today (March 18).

Meanwhile, an excavator and 31 logs of timber have been seized by the police in connection with a case of felling trees at a reserve in the Dolekada area in Baddegama.

A suspect has also been arrested over the incident, the DIG Rohana said.

Police have also launched investigations onto a member of the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha over the incident.