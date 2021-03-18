Allow private sector to import COVID vaccines, PHIs Union urges

-

In the face of the prevailing pandemic situation, the private sector should be permitted to import COVID vaccine doses, the President of Public Health Inspectors’ (PHIs) Union insisted.

Mr. Upul Rohana said the number of COVID infections detected from factories and other institutions is growing.

He also noted that the working force must be given priority next in the vaccination program. If the government does not have the means to provide the required numbers of vaccine doses at the moment, the private sector should be allowed to procure jabs, Upul Rohana added.

He said there is no issue in giving nod to the private sector to import vaccines to Sri Lanka, subject to the approval of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), on the basis of obtaining the jabs from the health sector.