CCTV: gold jewellery theft caught on camera

Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects who had stolen a box of gold jewellery from a jewellery store in Eheliyagoda.

An individual had reportedly entered the store under the guise of purchasing jewellery and had suddenly run off with a display box of gold jewellery.

The thief had then fled with another suspect on a motorcycle, who had been waiting for him outside, along with the stolen jewellery, estimated to be worth around Rs 2.5 million total.

The incident had been capures on CCTV cameras inside and outside the jewellery store.