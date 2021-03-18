Private sector workers unemployed due to COVID asked to inform Labour Min.

Private sector workers unemployed due to COVID asked to inform Labour Min.

March 18, 2021   02:32 pm

-

The Ministry of Labour is obtaining details of private-sector employees who lost their jobs or were dismissed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva says the relevant consensus is being carried out with the intention of taking possible measures to provide relief to private-sector workers who became unemployed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner-General of Labour Prabath Chandrakeerthi has requested such individuals to submit their details – name, address, contact number, address of the workplace, date of dismissal, service period, and last basic salary received – before the 1st of April.

Accordingly, they requested to send their details to the Labour Ministry via or irlabur456@gmail.com or Commissioner-General of Labour (Industrial Relations Division), 11th Floor, “Mehewara Piyesa”, Colombo 05.

Further information can be obtained from 0112 368502.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories