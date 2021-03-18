Private sector workers unemployed due to COVID asked to inform Labour Min.

-

The Ministry of Labour is obtaining details of private-sector employees who lost their jobs or were dismissed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala de Silva says the relevant consensus is being carried out with the intention of taking possible measures to provide relief to private-sector workers who became unemployed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner-General of Labour Prabath Chandrakeerthi has requested such individuals to submit their details – name, address, contact number, address of the workplace, date of dismissal, service period, and last basic salary received – before the 1st of April.

Accordingly, they requested to send their details to the Labour Ministry via or irlabur456@gmail.com or Commissioner-General of Labour (Industrial Relations Division), 11th Floor, “Mehewara Piyesa”, Colombo 05.

Further information can be obtained from 0112 368502.