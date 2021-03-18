Arjuna Mahendran extradition: AG sends clarification to Singapore for third time

-

The Attorney General has reportedly made clarifications to his Singaporean counterpart for a third time regarding the request of extraditing the former Central Bank (CBSL) Governor Arjuna Mahendran.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera stated this before the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar in Colombo today (March 18).

Arjuna Mahendran is one of the major suspects wanted by the authorities in connection with the Central Bank bond scam case.

The case was taken up today (March 18) before Justices Champa Janaki Rajaratne, Damith Thotawatte, and Namal Balalle.

In September 2019, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs forwarded the extradition request on Arjuna Mahendran, to the Sri Lankan High Commission in Singapore.

The extradition request was then forwarded to the Government of Singapore for necessary action.

In 2020, International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) informed Sri Lanka that the former Central Bank Governor has changed his name to ‘Harjan Alexander’.