COVID-19 case count in Sri Lanka hikes past 89,000

March 18, 2021   06:15 pm

Sri Lanka has reported 162 new cases of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka has reached 89,024.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 85,725 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 2,762 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

Sri Lanka has witnessed a total of 537 deaths due to the pandemic.

