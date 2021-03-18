Coronavirus: 219 more infected people regain health

March 18, 2021   07:21 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 219 patients who recovered from coronavirus have been discharged from medical care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 85,944.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (19), Krishnapuram Treatment Centre in Kilinochchi (14) and Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (14).

A total of 2,381 infected patients are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country so far has climbed to 88,862. In the meantime, the death toll stands at 396.

