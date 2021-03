-

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll reached 538 as a 60-year-old man from Ibbagamuwa area fell victim to the virus.

He tested positive for novel coronavirus while receiving medical care at Colombo North Teaching Hospital.

He was then moved Mulleriyawa Base Hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday (March 17).

The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia and shock caused by blood poisoning, according to the Department of Government.