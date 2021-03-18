Probe into land deed of disputed property at Sinharaja Forest

-

Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera says a full investigation is being carried out into the accuracy of the land deeds of the property in Sinharaja Forest, where plans for the construction of a hotel are underway.

His remarks came as concerns were raised over environmental destruction taking place at 7-acre land at the Sinharaja Forest Reserve for the said construction.

The minister pointed out that the Central Environment Authority or Ratnapura District Secretariat has not granted permission to clear the trees at the said plot of land.

Divisional Secretary and Grama Niladhari should be held accountable for not performing their duties properly and allowing it to happen, he noted.

However, the government’s stance on the matter is to take over the said land at Sinharaja Forest Reserve as soon as possible, Minister Amaraweera remarked.

The government is also looking into taking over a 1,500-acre land in the same area and a final decision on the matter will be taken during the coming week, he said further.