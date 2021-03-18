313 coronavirus infections confirmed within the day

-

Sri Lanka registered 151 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (March 18) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 313.

Department of Government Information says 278 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

Eleven others were identified as arrivals from foreign countries and the remaining 24 were detected from the prison cluster.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 89,175.

According to COVID-19 figures, 2,693 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 85,944.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 538 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.