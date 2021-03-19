Heavy rainfall above 100mm expected in five provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says there is a high possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island during the next few days.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most parts of the island today (March 19) in the evening or at night.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western, Central and North-western provinces.

Showers can also be expected in Eastern and Uva provinces during the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.