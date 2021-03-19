Ex-CID chief files FR petition against recommendations of PCoI on political victimization

-

Former chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Senior DIG (Rtd) Ravi Seneviratne has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition with the Supreme Court challenging the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry which probed the alleged incidents of political victimization.

He has sought a court order revoking the recommendations presented in the final report of the said Presidential Commission.

Seneviratne stressed that it is unlawful to name him as a respondent in the PCoI recommendations in respect of a complaint against the alleged abduction and disappearance of 11 youths who were in the custody of the Navy in 2008 and 2009.

Several former naval officials including ex-Navy Commander Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda and former Navy Spokesman Rear Admiral D.K.P. Dassanayake had lodged a complaint with the PCoI against the case filed by the CID with regard to the alleged abduction and disappearance. They claimed that they were made victims of political vengeance by the CID.



In January 2020, President Rajapaksa appointed a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to inquire into political victimizations that occurred from January 8, 2015, to November 16, 2019.

Its members were entrusted with the task of inquiring into political victimization and associated background which had taken place in the wake of investigations conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, FCID, CID, and the Special Investigation Unit of the Police during the said period.

The Commission handed over its final report to the President on December 08, 2020.