Rohitha released from case over unlawful acquisition of assets

March 19, 2021   11:37 am

-

Colombo High Court today (March 19) released Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena from all charges in the case filed against him on unlawful acquisition of assets.

The case was called before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige this morning.

Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had filed a case against Minister Abeygunawardena over unlawful acquisition of assets to the tune of Rs.41.1 million while serving as a minister from 2004 to 2006.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories