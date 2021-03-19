Rohitha released from case over unlawful acquisition of assets

-

Colombo High Court today (March 19) released Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena from all charges in the case filed against him on unlawful acquisition of assets.

The case was called before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige this morning.

Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had filed a case against Minister Abeygunawardena over unlawful acquisition of assets to the tune of Rs.41.1 million while serving as a minister from 2004 to 2006.