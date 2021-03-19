Heavy traffic due to education sector trade unions protest at Pelawatte

Heavy traffic due to education sector trade unions protest at Pelawatte

March 19, 2021   12:45 pm

-

Heavy traffic congestion is reported near the Pelawatte area in Battaramulla due to a protest taking place near ‘Isurupaya’, the Ministry of Education.

Several trade unions in the education sector had launched the said protest, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

Reportedly, the demonstration is joined by teachers, principals, education administrators and teacher educators.

They are protesting against political influence over appointments for 5,000 vacancies in the principal and education administrative services.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories