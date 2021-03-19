Heavy traffic due to education sector trade unions protest at Pelawatte

-

Heavy traffic congestion is reported near the Pelawatte area in Battaramulla due to a protest taking place near ‘Isurupaya’, the Ministry of Education.

Several trade unions in the education sector had launched the said protest, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

Reportedly, the demonstration is joined by teachers, principals, education administrators and teacher educators.

They are protesting against political influence over appointments for 5,000 vacancies in the principal and education administrative services.