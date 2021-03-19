Unlimited internet packages by April - TRC
March 19, 2021 02:23 pm
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) says it has issued a directive to all operators to respond with Unlimited Internet Packages by the 1st of March 2021.
TRC, the national regulatory agency for telecommunications in Sri Lanka, also said it is currently in the process of assessing packages submitted by complying operators.
Consumers could expect to have the first round of unlimited plans by April, it said.