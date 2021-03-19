58 Covid-19 cases from elders home in Battaramulla
March 19, 2021   02:52 pm

Fifty-eight persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been identified within the Battaramulla MOH area.

The sudden increase in cases identified in the Battaramulla area was due to virus spreading among several persons at an elders’ home in the area, according to health officials.

They said that 58 coronavirus infected persons were identified from the elders’ home. 

Accordingly, a total of 106 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday (18) from Colombo District, which had seen a noticeable drop in cases reported over the past couple of days.

Meanwhile the new cases confirmed yesterday include 66 from Gampaha District, 29 from Matara District and 101 new infected patients from the remaining 19 districts.  

