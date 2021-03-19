SIS chief files complaint with CID against Nalin Bandara - State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Maj. Gen. Suresh Sallay has lodged a complaint with the CID stating that MP Nalin Bandara has made baseless and false statements regarding him. Police are investigating into the complaint, Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

