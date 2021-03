-

The Ministry of Health says that 283 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospital.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 86,227.

A total of 89,175 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Sri Lanka thus far while 2,410 of them are currently under medical care.

The total number of vaccinations against Covid-19 in the country is 815, 585.