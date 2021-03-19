Coronavirus: 298 fresh cases identified today

-

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says another 144 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus increasing the today’s tally of new cases to 298.

Earlier today, it was reported that 154 close contacts of patients from the Peliyagoda cluster had tested positive for the virus.

This brings the tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country thus far to 89,497 while the total number of recoveries has reached 86,227.

The number of infected patients currently under medical care is 2,732 while the death toll due to the virus stands at 538.