Six more Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

-

The Director General of Health Services today confirmed six more COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 544.

01. A 70-year-old male from Polgahawela who passed away at the Kandy General Hospital on march 18 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

02. A 79-year-old woman from Suduhumpola who passed away on March 17 while being treated at the Kandy General Hospital. The cause of death I s mentioned as heart disease and Covid-19 pneumonia.

03. An 83-year-old woman from Wattala who had passed away at home on March 19 due to Covid-19 related complications.

04. A 96-year-old woman from Pitakotte who had passed away at home on March 14 due to Covid-19 related complications.

05. A 72-year-old male from Ganemulla who had passed away at home on February 18 due to Covid-19 related complications, high blood sugar and high blood pressure.

06. A 73-eyar-old woman from Shilawathura who had passed away at home on March 10 due to Covid-19 related complications.