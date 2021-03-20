Thirteen dead, dozens injured after bus falls down precipice

-

Thirteen people have died after a bus fell down a precipice at Passara this morning (March 20), the police said.

Reports revealed that 31 other passengers sustained injuries in the fatal accident.

According to the police, the fatal incident took place at around 7.15 am today, at the 13th milepost in Passara on Monaragala-Badulla road.

A Colombo-bound bus which had departed from Lunugala had veered off the road and fell 20-feet down a precipice.