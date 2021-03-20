SLAF paratrooper dies as two parachutes entangle mid-air
March 20, 2021   11:07 am

A paratrooper of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has died in an accident during parachute jumping training at Ampara this morning (March 20).

Parachutes of two paratroopers had entangled around 8,000 feet in skies over Ampara, according to SLAF Spokesperson Group Captain Dushan Wijesooriya. 

The other SLAF officer who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted to Ampara Hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the training session was carried out at the SLAF’s Parachute Training School in Ampara.

