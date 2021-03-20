Ravi & other bond scam suspects test negative for COVID-19

-

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and 07 others, who were remanded over the Central Bank bond scam, have tested negative for COVID-19 in recent PCR tests.

According to the Prisons Spokesperson, the suspects are expected to be transferred to Colombo Remand Prison.

On March 17, eight suspects including Karunanayake were remanded until March 23 after being produced before the court.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the suspects before the two Trials-at-Bar hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

They were subsequently brought to the Welikada Prison and directed to the quarantine center at the facility. They were referred to PCR tests on Friday.