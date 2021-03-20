Bangladesh, Sri Lanka hold bilateral talks

-

Bangladesh and Sri Lankan delegation members on Saturday began bilateral talks at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the capital.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are leading their respective sides at the talks.

Before the formal talks, the two leaders also held a tête-à-tête for some time.

Earlier, on arrival of the Sri Lankan premier at the PMO, he was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Tiger Gate.

A number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed following the talks.

Premier Rajapaksa arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning on a two-day bilateral visit to join the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

Source: Dhaka Tribune