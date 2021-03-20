Three new Presidential Commissions to commence functions next months

-

Functions of three new Presidential Commissions of Inquiry (PCoI) are scheduled to commence next month.

Accordingly, the PCoI to streamline Sri Lanka Customs and to submit recommendations, PCoI probing alleged human rights violations, serious violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and other such offences in Sri Lanka and the PCoI to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Political Victimization will begin their functions.

Although members were appointed to these commissions, they are yet to commence recording evidence.

However, the PCoI to look into alleged human rights violations is now accepting complaints. Accordingly, the general public can direct their complaints to the Commission until the 2nd of April.